Mason Rudolph doesn’t read anything into being second QB on Sunday night

The Steelers have been holding a competition for their backup quarterback job this summer and Sunday night’s game against the Titans was the latest data point to take into consideration.

Mason Rudolph followed Ben Roethlisberger into the game and threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver James Washington on his second snap. He threw an interception later in the first half and then gave way to Josh Dobbs for the second half of the game. After the game, Rudolph said the order wasn’t a sign of how the competition is playing out.

“We switch it up every week, so I don’t read anything into it,” Rudolph said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “When I am out there, I want to produce and do well and that’s the stuff I read into.”

Dobbs also threw an interception and now has two in three preseason games. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Dobbs needs to take better care of the ball and that may be more relevant to the question of who will be No. 2 in Pittsburgh this year.