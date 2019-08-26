Odell Beckham back to team work

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has only done limited work in practice over the last few weeks due to a hip injury, but he’s starting to do more with the start of the regular season a couple of weeks away.

Beckham has consistently downplayed the severity of the injury, but he had not taken part in team drills since August 6 before getting back into that portion of practice on Monday.

“It’s good to have him back out,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We’ve been working on the side with him on other things. It’s just a natural progression, so it’s good to have him back out.”

Assuming Beckham’s hip remains OK, that natural progression should have Beckham ready to make his game debut for the Browns in Week One.