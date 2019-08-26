Packers sign Jackson Porter, waive Mike Tyson

Getty Images

The Packers shuffled up the pieces of their secondary ahead of the final week of the preseason.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Jackson Porter. To make room on the roster, the Packers punched out safety Mike Tyson by waiving him with an injury designation.

Porter signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2018, but failed to make the team out of training camp. He had 84 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and two interceptions over 42 games at the University of Massachusetts.

Tyson joined the Packers as a waiver claim this offseason. The 2017 Seahawks sixth-rounder appeared in 10 games for the Texans last year.