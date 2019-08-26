Patrick Chung declines comment on indictment

AP

Patriots safety Patrick Chung spoke to reporters Monday. He didn’t say much.

Chung arrived at his locker, offering a one-sentence statement before taking questions.

“I’m here to get ready for the Giants,” Chung said, via Andrew Callahan of masslive.com.

The Patriots close out the preseason against the Giants on Thursday.

Chung declined to comment about his indictment on a felony cocaine possession charge in New Hampshire. He pleaded not guilty Monday.

“I come to work, and I play,” Chung said. “I go to meetings and get into the playbook and try to get back.”

Steve Belichick, Chung’s position coach, said Chung hasn’t changed.

“Pat’s Pat,” he said.