Patrick Chung pleads not guilty to cocaine possession

Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted on a felony cocaine possession charge in New Hampshire last week and the legal proceedings associated with the case continued on Monday.

The Associated Press reports that Chung waived a court appearance on the charge by pleading not guilty through a lawyer. Another court appearance has been set for November 8.

Police responded to a “call for service” at Chung’s residence on June 25 and found the evidence that led to the indictment. Chung was not arrested at the time.

Chung is subject to discipline under the league’s substance abuse policy if he’s convicted pleads guilty or no contest or enters a diversionary program to resolve the charges. With the next court date not until November, it seems unlikely that resolution will come during the 2019 season.