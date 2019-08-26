Patriots cut Mike Pennel

Getty Images

Mike Pennel‘s tenure in New England lasted only a few months.

Pennel, a defensive tackle who signed with the Patriots in free agency this offseason, has been told he’s being released, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The move comes as a surprise because Pennel was viewed as a good addition who would play a significant role as a situational run-stuffer. Apparently the Patriots didn’t think Pennel had shown enough in training camp to justify a roster spot. He’ll keep the $500,000 signing bonus he received, but his $1 million salary and $800,000 roster bonus were not guaranteed.

Pennel played in all 32 games for the Jets the last two years and started 10, and he’s likely to catch on somewhere soon.