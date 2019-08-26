Patriots’ David Andrews hospitalized, could miss season

Getty Images

Patriots center David Andrews is dealing with a major health scare.

Andrews has been hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs his season is in jeopardy, according to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com.

That would be a serious loss. Andrews is a team captain who started all 19 games, up to and including the Super Bowl, last year. He was expected to be one of the most important players in the Patriots’ offense again this year.

If Andrews is out, the Patriots would likely turn to 2016 sixth-round pick Ted Karras to play center. Karras started the two games Andrews missed in 2017.