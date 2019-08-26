Report: Broncos release Zach Kerr

Getty Images

Zach Kerr was a regular on the Broncos defensive line the last two seasons, but 2019 brought a new head coach to Denver with a new defensive approach and Kerr isn’t going to be part of it.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have released Kerr from their 90-man roster. Klis credited DeMarcus Walker‘s work this summer with helping to push Kerr off the team.

Kerr played 27 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons and recorded 52 tackles and two sacks. He re-signed with the team after hitting free agency in March.

Kerr spent the first three years of his career with the Colts and will be eligible to sign with another club as soon as his release is made official.