Report: Cardinals releasing Terrell McClain

Getty Images

The Cardinals are releasing defensive tackle Terrell McClain, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

It followed the team’s signing of defensive tackle Clinton McDonald earlier in the day.

McClain signed with Arizona in May, rejoining Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph who was on the coaching staff in Houston when McClain was there.

McClain played 13 games for the Falcons last season and was credited with 17 tackles and a sack. He’s also played with Washington, Dallas, Houston, New England and Carolina.

His career started with the Panthers as a third-round pick in 2011.