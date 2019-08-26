Report: David Moore expected back “sooner rather than later”

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver David Moore went for a second opinion on the shoulder injury that head coach Pete Carroll said would keep him “out for a bit” and the news from that visit to the doctor was reportedly positive.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Moore has a hairline fracture in his humerus and will miss the start of the regular season while waiting for it to heal. He’s expected to avoid a stay on injured reserve, however, and return to the lineup “sooner rather than later.”

Moore had 26 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns last season. He had one catch for eight yards in two preseason appearances.

The Seahawks also have DK Metcalf coming back from knee surgery and hope he’ll be ready for the season opener. Tyler Lockett, Gary Jennings, Jaron Brown, John Ursua, Jazz Ferguson and Amara Darboh are among the other options at receiver in Seattle.