Saints expected to activate Sheldon Rankins from PUP list

Getty Images

Among the decisions that teams will be making as they set their 53-man rosters this week is what to do with players who still remain on the physically unable to perform, non-football injury and non-football illness lists.

The Saints have to make such a decision with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who is on the PUP list after tearing his Achilles during the postseason. Leaving Rankins on the list into the regular season would rule him out for the first six weeks of the year, but it appears the Saints believe he’ll be ready to play earlier than that.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are expected to activate Rankins from the list this week. There’s no word on whether playing in the season opener would be a possibility.

Rankins had 40 tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble while starting every game last season.