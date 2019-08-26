Steve Beuerlein blasts Andrew Luck for retiring

Getty Images

Steve Beuerlein retired from the NFL after 17 seasons. He thinks Andrew Luck should have toughed it out for more than seven.

Beuerlein wrote on Twitter after Luck’s retirement that Luck is bailing on his team by walking away now.

“I am a HUGE Andrew Luck fan. Always have been. But this I cannot defend or justify,” Beuerlein wrote. “NO scenario where retirement is defensible. To do this to his teammates, organization, fans, and the NFL 2 weeks before the season is just not right. I love the guy but this will haunt him. Point is this is a massive decision he SAID he has pondered for 10 DAYS! Colts invested in him for 5-10 more YRS! Go on IR, get away for a few weeks and think about it. Get healthy for 2nd half of season and make a run! Colts are good! If Jacoby goes 4-4 they have a chance! His team needs him to make this run. I know rehab is tough. I had 19 surgeries as a player. 8 over 2 years. It sucks! But he owes it to his team. It is just a lower leg injury and it will heal! Just give it a chance. If it doesn’t walk away after this year.”

Beuerlein, who played for the Raiders, Cowboys, Cardinals, Jaguars, Panthers and Broncos, said players who have defended Luck’s decision are being “politically correct” and that professional football players should accept that rehabbing injuries is part of the job.

“A lot of guys have gone thru multiple years of rehab after bad luck w injuries. Not unusual! This injury WILL get better and is not career threatening. Retire AFTER this season if it does not get better and if you still feel this way,” he wrote.

Public comments from other players about Luck’s decision have been overwhelmingly supportive. Beuerlein is voicing an opinion that seems more in line with the anonymous fans who booed Luck off the field on Saturday night.