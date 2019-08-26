T.J. Clemmings will miss the season with quadriceps injury

Getty Images

Bears offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings will miss the season with a quadriceps injury, coach Matt Nagy announced Monday.

Clemmings injured his leg in the team’s preseason game against the Colts.

It puts a dent in the Bears’ depth in the offensive line, but the team claimed offensive lineman Tommy Doles off waivers from the Falcons on Sunday.

Chicago signed Clemmings on May 31.

The Vikings made Clemmings a fourth-round pick in 2015, and he started all 16 games at right tackle during his rookie season after Phil Loadholt tore his Achilles. He moved to the left side and started 14 games in place of an injured Matt Kalil the next season but failed to make the team in 2017.

Clemmings spent that year with Washington and appeared in four games for the Raiders last year before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury.