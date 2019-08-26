Tom Brady on Andrew Luck: “It’s his life”

Getty Images

Tom Brady has outlasted another Colts quarterback.

But unlike some, the Patriots quarterback has no problem with Andrew Luck‘s surprising retirement announcement Saturday.

Brady said during an interview on WEEI this morning that he was fine with Luck stepping away.

“It is his life. Everyone has the right to choose what they want to do,” Brady said. “He had a great career and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time. It is a contact sport and he’s certainly had his fair share of injuries, so guys retire at different times. Some at the end of the season, and I have seen a lot of guys retire before the season gets going and this is just one of those examples.”

While Luck walked away at 29, the 42-year-old Brady is going into his 20th season, and credited the support system he has in place for his longevity.

“I think it’s everything. There’s definitely a physical element. There’s definitely an emotional element. I think there is a mental element. Everything in my view really has to come together for you to be the best version of yourself as a player, and it takes a lot of support,” Brady said. “It takes a lot of people. You see certainly, you can see me as an individual doing that. I have the support of my teammates, my coaches, my family, my friends, Alex [Guerrero], my training system. All those things really need to come together in order to continue to achieve.

“It feels great when you have that support because a football season is like a marathon. There’s moments where it is very challenging whether it’s physically, emotionally, or mentally — you need somebody to help you push through the hard parts because it’s not all easy. It’s a great challenge, but it is very rewarding when you meet the challenge, too.”

Brady’s commitment to a program to keep himself healthy is well-documented. But he hasn’t had to deal with the concentration of injuries Luck has had to, which proves that lower-case L luck is a big factor as well.