49ers sign Brandon Wilds, cut Willie Beavers

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they signed running back Brandon Wilds on Tuesday. To make room on the roster, the team waived offensive lineman Willie Beavers.

Wilds entered the NFL in 2016, signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. Atlanta waived him with an injury designation out of the preseason.

He signed with the Jets’ practice squad late that September before being promoted to the 53-player roster on Dec. 7, 2016.

Wilds appeared in four games as a rookie, rushing 10 times for 27 yards and catching two passes for 20 yards.

The Jets waived him before training camp in 2017, and the Browns claimed him off waivers. Cleveland waived him out of the preseason, and Wilds later signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

He began last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad but played three games and gained 15 yards on six carries before Jacksonville waived him.

Wilds spent the rest of last season on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

He spent part of the offseason in Arizona before signing with the 49ers on Aug. 10. The 49ers waived him last week.

Beavers joined the 49ers as a waiver claim from the Bears on May 3.