Getty Images

The 49ers announced they signed cornerback Chris Campbell on Tuesday.

The waived offensive lineman Dillon Day in a corresponding move.

Campbell entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Cardinals in 2018. Arizona waived him out of the preseason.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad on Oct. 16, where he spent the remainder of last season.

Campbell signed a futures contract with New Orleans, but the Saints waived him last week.

Day signed with San Francisco as a free agent on July 26.