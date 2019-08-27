Antonio Brown to Ben Roethlisberger: Shut up already

Getty Images

Antonio Brown replaced barbs directed toward the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger with frostbitten feet and helmet grievances this summer, but he’s back to playing the hits now that the latter two fronts have quieted down.

During an interview with Michelle Tafoya for the Sunday Night Football telecast of the Steelers’ game against the Titans, Roethlisberger again said that he regretted calling Brown out publicly after a loss to the Broncos last season.

“Obviously it ruined a friendship,” Roethlisberger said.

Brown replied to a tweet sharing video of that interview on Tuesday and made it clear that he doesn’t feel that there was any friendship to ruin between the two players. He also suggests that Roethlisberger find other topics of conversation.

“Never friends just had to get my ends…….shut up already,” Brown wrote.

The Raiders and Steelers don’t play each other this season, although it remains to be seen whether or not that leads to everyone shutting up about the way things ended for Brown in Pittsburgh.