Bill O’Brien doesn’t expect Keke Coutee to play Week One

The Texans got wide receiver Keke Coutee back on the practice field Monday, but that didn’t raise head coach Bill O’Brien’s hopes of having him in the lineup for the season opener.

Coutee has been sidelined by a sprained ankle this summer and O’Brien said that he is “not hopeful” about the wideout’s chances of playing against the Saints on September 9.

Hamstring issues kept the 2018 fourth-round pick out of 10 games last season, including the first three games of the year, so playing without Coutee is nothing new for the Texans. That doesn’t make it any less disappointing for the offense to be down an expected contributor when they open the season.

DeAndre Carter or Vyncint will likely step into three-receiver sets with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller until Coutee is deemed ready for game action.