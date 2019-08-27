Broncos expect Ron Leary to be ready for the opener

Getty Images

Last October, Broncos guard Ron Leary was lost for the season with a torn Achilles.

This September, they’re planning on him being on the field.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he expects Leary to be on the field for the start of the regular season (which is 13 days away).

“I think so,” Fangio said. “He’s been improving with some of this time off he’s been getting. I think he’ll be ready.”

That’s a quick bounce-back for Leary, and his return would help stabilize things in front of Joe Flacco, after they added right tackle Ja'Wuan James in free agency and drafted Dalton Risner in the second round.

Leary has missed some practice time with knee soreness, and is apparently ready to contribute again after returning to practice.