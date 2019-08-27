Cardinals sign Jacob Ohnesorge

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they signed offensive lineman Jacob Ohnesorge on Tuesday.

He takes the roster spot of defensive lineman Terrell McClain, whose release the Cardinals made official.

Ohnesorge arrives after playing with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football (AAF).

He spent the 2018 preseason with the Cowboys.

Ohnesorge played collegiately at South Dakota State and was the 2017 Rimington Award winner as the nation’s top center for the FCS, DII, DIII and NAIA divisions.

Ohnesorge was a three-time team captain and a four-year starter at South Dakota State and appeared in 53 consecutive games to finish his college career.