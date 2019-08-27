Cardinals suspend COO after his DUI arrest

Getty Images

The Cardinals suspended executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Minegar immediately after his DUI arrest Aug. 10, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic reports.

Minegar will serve a minimum of six weeks without pay, and he will pay a $200,000 fine to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

“Minegar, who has been away from the team since the August 10th incident, will not be able to return until he has completed several additional steps,” the Cardinals said in a statement to Fitzgerald. “These include but are not limited to an alcohol assessment, counseling and mandatory DUI education as well as community service.”

Police in Chandler, Arizona, arrested Minegar on suspicion of DUI earlier this month, and he served two days in jail.

Minegar’s arrest followed that of General Manager Steve Keim, who served a five-week suspension and paid a $200,000 fine for his DUI arrest in Chandler in the summer of 2018.

The Cardinals will begin working with MADD to provide mandatory DUI awareness training for every employee in the organization, according to Fitzgerald.