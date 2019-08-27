Carli Lloyd is “seriously considering” NFL opportunity

Getty Images

What the future holds for Carli Lloyd may be an opportunity to kick for an NFL team.

With her trainer acknowledging that a team has offered the U.S. soccer star an opportunity to kick on Thursday night in the preseason finale, Lloyd says she’s indeed considering a chance to play for a pro football team.

“I am having discussions with my husband and [trainer] James [Galanis] about the reality of playing in the NFL,” Lloyd told FOXSports.com. “They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I’m seriously considering it, as it’s a challenge [and] I would probably enjoy it.”

She’s presumably referring to the opportunity to kick on Thursday for a still-unidentified team. And that would be the ultimate tryout for an opportunity to kick in a game that counts.

Lloyd made a 55-yard field goal after a joint Ravens-Eagles practice, through narrower-than-usual goalposts.