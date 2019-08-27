Carli Lloyd’s trainer says team offered her chance to kick in preseason game

Getty Images

Carli Lloyd could have been the first woman to play in the NFL this week.

That’s the word from Lloyd’s trainer, James Galanis, who told FOX Sports that Lloyd had an offer from an NFL team to join a 90-player roster this week and play on Thursday. Lloyd, however, will be in Portugal playing soccer for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

“Today, she got another call from another NFL team,” Galanis said. “The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next [game]. They were willing to put her on the roster. . . . She was told [she could] play on Thursday, the NFL game, but she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict.”

Lloyd visited the Eagles’ training camp and hit a 55-yard field goal through narrower goal posts, leading to talk about whether she could be an NFL kicker. Galanis thinks she can do it but says she would want more training with kicking a football instead of a soccer ball before doing it on a big stage. If Lloyd is willing to take some time off from soccer and train for football, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some team give her a chance next year.