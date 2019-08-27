Carli Lloyd’s trainer says team offered her chance to kick in preseason game

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 27, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Getty Images

Carli Lloyd could have been the first woman to play in the NFL this week.

That’s the word from Lloyd’s trainer, James Galanis, who told FOX Sports that Lloyd had an offer from an NFL team to join a 90-player roster this week and play on Thursday. Lloyd, however, will be in Portugal playing soccer for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

“Today, she got another call from another NFL team,” Galanis said. “The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next [game]. They were willing to put her on the roster. . . . She was told [she could] play on Thursday, the NFL game, but she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict.”

Lloyd visited the Eagles’ training camp and hit a 55-yard field goal through narrower goal posts, leading to talk about whether she could be an NFL kicker. Galanis thinks she can do it but says she would want more training with kicking a football instead of a soccer ball before doing it on a big stage. If Lloyd is willing to take some time off from soccer and train for football, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some team give her a chance next year.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Carli Lloyd’s trainer says team offered her chance to kick in preseason game

  1. That’s ridiculous and it would be cruel to put her into a preseason game before she even knows how to kick against a defense. She needs to learn how to get the kick off fast so it doesn’t get blocked right back into her face. If a woman is ever going to kick in the NFL, it has to be after years of training, like the men do it. You can’t just walk into an NFL game on a lark and start kicking field goals no matter what your sex is.

  2. Signing her to come kick in the 4th preseason game sounds a lot more like a publicity stunt than an actual shot at making a roster.
    This is not to say that she couldn’t compete for a job, but that’s not what this is- if there even was an offer.

  4. “…she would want more training with kicking a football instead of a soccer ball before doing it on a big stage.”

    Hmm. You don’t say.

  6. This story line needs to stop. She’s a fantastic athlete, but lot’s of athletes have the leg strength to do what she did. Now try it in pads, without a massive running start, kicking it up over 20 grown men, 11 of which are trying to block that kick, and do it with a high level of accuracy. After she does that, then lets get her a contract! That would be awesome! Until then, does the media seriously need to lose their mind every time a woman does something sorta similar to what a man does physically?

  7. Doesn’t the NFL have enough distractions? Congrats, a soccer player kicked the ball through the upright. No pads or helmet on, or professional defensive players aggressively making a play on the ball. Can we just get through a week without the circus being in town?

  9. Dude er, I mean dudette! You should def do it. To those who say kickers have to tackle too, a lot don’t and when they do it’s mostly about just getting in the way a bit rather than tackling.

  10. She would need to get the 5 steps down to 2. Increase the trajectory to clear the defense. If she did this it would fall 15 yards short. My son, as a HS senior, walked from the soccer field to Friday night lights with no training and kicked a couple 47 yard field goals. He put a kickoff through the uprights from 55 yards after a 15 yard penalty. The NFL did not come calling. This just a bad PR stunt.

  13. We live in a country of 327 million, only 32 can even get this job in the NFL, and barely two thirds of the guys who have it are any good in actual games with physical contact and defenses to read.

    Big fan of the USWNT, but Carli Lloyd can literally be one in a million and still not be even close to having what it takes. I’m ready for this story to end.

  16. How many steps did she need to make that FG?

    At least 5 steps, 6 if you count that first studder-step so NO this is nothing more than a PR stunt because any K that takes more than 2 steps is going to have the ball blocked, PERIOD!

  19. I would be nice to see a woman play NFL football as a kicker if she can do the job. But what happens on a fake, botched snap or a return on a short field goal? It sounds pretty cringeworthy to see a 300lb lineman have to take out a 140 lb woman. I’d feel bad not only for her but the lineman that has to do his job and crush her. Is he supposed to let up? I think it would be a lot easier if the woman is built more like Sebastian Janikowski, then we might have something.

  21. PR stunt. Its one thing to take up 2 roster spots in the pre-season for a FG kicker and a kick off specialist, quite another to do it during the regular season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!