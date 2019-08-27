David Andrews at Patriots practice, as a spectator

Getty Images

Patriots center David Andrews was back at practice today, though not as a participant.

Andrews was watching practice and talking to teammates today, according to reporters on the scene.

Yesterday Andrews was released from the hospital after treatment for a blood clot in his lung.

That he’s now feeling well enough to attend practice seems like a positive sign, but Andrews is reportedly expected to miss significant time, and perhaps to miss the entire season. Last year Andrews played in all 16 regular season games and all three postseason games.