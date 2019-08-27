Dee Ford “looked great” in return to practice for 49ers

AP

With just under two weeks remaining until the start of the regular season, the 49ers saw one of their top pass rushers return to the practice field on Tuesday.

According to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, offseason acquisition Dee Ford was back on the field after missing the last three weeks of practice following a platelet-rich-plasma treatment to his ailing knee.

He jumped right back into things without missing a beat.

“He looked great today,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Very fresh legs, so we were messing with him over that. He looked very good.”

Ford had been dealing with tendonitis in his knee for several years and this was his first experience with the PRP treatments. The process has left him feeling much better than he did at the outset of camp, even if it hasn’t entirely alleviated the pain.

“This past time it got to a point where I was dysfunctional,” Ford said. “And that’s a bad sign. So we really had to nip that in the bud. But it feels good now.”

Ford is coming off a career-best 13.0 sack season with the Kansas City Chiefs last year. The 49ers acquired Ford in a trade in March.

The 49ers open the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.