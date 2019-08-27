Derrick Henry aims to be at a “high level” right away this season

Getty Images

Last year was a tale of two seasons for Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The first season was a disappointment as he ran for 273 yards on 84 carries through seven games. The second season saw him score 11 touchdowns over nine games, win AFC offensive player of the month for December and average six yards a carry on his way to 1,059 rushing yards.

Henry’s goal for this year is to have a full year that reflects the kind of productivity he showed in the second half of 2018.

“You have to play at a high level,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “You can’t have that inconsistency throughout the season like I had last year. Seasons come with adversity, but I have to focus on being consistent and efficient and being a great player for this team.”

Henry missed time with a lower leg injury this summer and won’t play in the preseason, but he said he’ll be good to go for Week One and the start of his effort to put together the full season that eluded him last year.