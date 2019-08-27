DK Metcalf has chance to play in opener

Getty Images

Rookie receiver DK Metcalf has a chance to return for the Seahawks’ season opener against the Bengals, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Metcalf underwent knee surgery last week.

“DK is moving around this week,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR Radio and PFT. “We’ll see where he is. We have really high hopes he’s going to make a really fast return. We just need to see how it goes one day at a time. He did some more stuff today. All through this week he’ll be working to get him ready for next week to see how far he can take it. We don’t know at this time but very optimistic about it [being] a really quick return.”

Metcalf, a second-round choice, played 26 snaps in the preseason opener and made one catch for 8 yards. He missed the past two preseason games and won’t play Thursday.

The Seahawks are expecting a lot out of Metcalf as they attempt to replace Doug Baldwin.