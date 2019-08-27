DK Metcalf has chance to play in opener

Posted by Charean Williams on August 27, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rookie receiver DK Metcalf has a chance to return for the Seahawks’ season opener against the Bengals, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Metcalf underwent knee surgery last week.

“DK is moving around this week,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR Radio and PFT. “We’ll see where he is. We have really high hopes he’s going to make a really fast return. We just need to see how it goes one day at a time. He did some more stuff today. All through this week he’ll be working to get him ready for next week to see how far he can take it. We don’t know at this time but very optimistic about it [being] a really quick return.”

Metcalf, a second-round choice, played 26 snaps in the preseason opener and made one catch for 8 yards. He missed the past two preseason games and won’t play Thursday.

The Seahawks are expecting a lot out of Metcalf as they attempt to replace Doug Baldwin.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “DK Metcalf has chance to play in opener

  1. I wish you’d quit saying the DK is going to replace Doug Baldwin. NO — not the same in any way.

    DK is like 6′ 4″ and 235lbs… Doug Baldwin was 5′ 10″ and about 180lbs.
    DK plays outside only, Doug was best in the slot.

    If anything, DK can grow into the #2 opposite Tyler Lockett, but he’ll start as a backup.

    If you want DB’s replacement look at John Ursua, the kid from Hawaii. He’s a small, quick, sure-handed receiver, just like Doug was coming out of Stanford and they’re the about the same size, weight and 40 yard speed.

    He’s the ‘hawks next slot receiver.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!