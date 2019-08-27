Eagles sign Jason Thompson, waive Tre Sullivan

Getty Images

The Eagles signed safety Jason Thompson on Tuesday, the team announced.

It waived safety Tre Sullivan in a corresponding move.

Thompson, 25, has had brief stints with the Patriots, Bears, Seahawks, Cowboys, Titans, Packers, Falcons and Washington.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

Thompson originally entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Utah, signing with the Patriots.

He most recently was with the Falcons, spending two months with the team after signing in June. Atlanta waived him Aug. 3.