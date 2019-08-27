Falcons owner in favor of expanding regular season

Posted by Charean Williams on August 27, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Nearly everyone is in agreement the NFL needs to shorten the preseason. And if you think the first four weeks — including the Hall of Fame Game — were bad, just wait until Thursday night.

It is guaranteed to be worse.

Owners, though, aren’t going to just shutter two preseason games and continue with the regular season and postseason as is. There’s too much money at stake for that.

That means an expanded regular season and/or postseason.

“In terms of expanding the length of the season — whether it be with additional playoff games or regular-season games and whether it would be to 17 or 18 — I certainly would be in favor of an expansion, probably initially to 17 games to see how that works, then have 18,’’ Falcons owner Arthur Blank said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “But — and the but is the biggest caveat here — if we do that, we have to make sure that our first priority, which is player safety and health, is being kept in the forefront of that discussion.’’

The NFL Players Association thus far has resisted trading two preseason games for two regular-season games. Or put a better way, the NFL has yet to come up with an offer the NFLPA can’t refuse.

With CBA talks ongoing, the preseason topic likely is one that already is being discussed.

9 responses to “Falcons owner in favor of expanding regular season

  1. Of course the owners will want their share if the take away 2 preseason games.

    If they are going to add 2 regular season games, they almost need to give every team 2 bye weeks, evenly spaced out. 8 teams each have a bye week during weeks 5-8 and again during weeks 11-14). This would also mean starting the regular season in mid-August.

    Ridiculous the way the NFL does bye weeks now when some teams have a Bye in week 3 or 4 and other teams have a bye in week 12.

  3. whysosenestive445 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:21 pm
    More like he’s interested in expanding his pockets
    _______________________________________

    Are you suggesting this is wrong?

  4. Still remember the look on this guy and his wife’s face on the Falcon sideline celebrating Super Bowl LI while the Pats methodically turned his dream into a nightmare. Priceless!

  5. The players certainly will never go for 18 games..plus, I think all of us fans are pretty happy with the NFL reg season starting in early Sep(right after Labor Day) and ending at the end of Dec..with the playoffs being all of Jan with the early Feb Superbowl finale.
    Any more football than this would really become overbearing and tiring.

  6. Luke Hanson says: “Ridiculous the way the NFL does bye weeks now when some teams have a Bye in week 3 or 4 and other teams have a bye in week 12.”
    ——————–

    Many football sites have look at the statistics and basically ALL came to the same conclusion that having an early or late Bye Week has ZERO effect on a team’s playoff chances or winning the SB.

    As an example, 2003 Patriots had a Week 10 Bye, went 14-2 and won the SB. In 2004, they had a Week 3 Bye, went 14-2 and won the SB.

  7. ebhaynz says: “The players certainly will never go for 18 games.”
    ——————–

    Current tv contracts are $9 Billion for 256 games, or about $35 million per game.

    Adding 32 games = $1.125 BILLION NFL revenue, of which players will get $540 Million share. Do you really think players will turn down an extra $540 million a year?

  9. Imagine this:

    Add an extra bye to each team. This extends the season by 1 week but no additional games are played.
    The NFL gets an extra week of TV revenue at no risk to players.
    This extra bye could be before a Thursday night game, so that game would now become a good game.

    Fans would gain a better Thursday night viewing experience, and get an extra week of football to watch a team other than their own, such as a division rival, or the conference leaders.

    Just adding additional games = more injuries = more luck in the playoffs

