Fish Smithson swims upstream to Baltimore

The Ravens added some secondary depth, prior to the last preseason game.

The team announced the addition of safety Fish Smithson.

In addition to having one of the truly spectacular names in football, Smith has also spent time with Washington, the Cardinals, Chargers, and Jaguars.

He was in Jacksonville camp this offseason, and was released in early August. He’s played in two games, in 2017 with Washington.

He is the brother of former Packers wideout Shaky Smithson, and now we are very curious about the names of the rest of the family.