Gronk: I could come back, but I don’t see it in foreseeable future

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced what he’ll be working on now that he won’t be playing football for the Patriots on Sundays this fall.

At an event in New York, Gronkowski announced that he will be an advocate for the NFL and sports leagues to open to door to players using CBD products — namely CBDMEDC — to aid in pain relief. CBD is currently on the NFL’s list of banned substances.

Gronkowski said he was “not in a good place” as a result of the injuries he suffered over the course of his NFL career and echoed some of what Andrew Luck said last weekend about losing the joy in life because of the chronic pain that came with playing pro football. Gronkowski said that using CBD has helped him feel “pain-free” for the first time in a decade.

Gronkowski also addressed the possibility that he’d return to the NFL. He didn’t slam the door shut, saying it “could be the case” in six months or several years before adding that he doesn’t feel close to being mentally able to return right now.

“I truly don’t see it in the foreseeable future,” Gronkowski said.

That leaves the matter open enough that people will continue to wonder if the tight end will be back on a football field one day while Gronkowski focuses on the chapter of his life he revealed on Tuesday.