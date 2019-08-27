Holton Hill fined $10,527 for hit on Paxton Lynch

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Holton Hill put Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch in the concussion protocol earlier this month with a helmet-to-helmet hit while Lynch was sliding at the end of a run and, as expected, he’s heard from the league about it.

According to multiple reports, Hill has been fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness. He was also penalized and ejected from the game at the time of the hit.

“It wasn’t intentional,” Hill said last weekend, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I hope he’s doing OK. That wasn’t my intention to hit him helmet to helmet. I was already going in for the tackle and then he slid.”

The fine is not the first time Hill has heard from the league since the end of last season. He will serve a pair of four-game suspensions to open the year, so Thursday’s game will be his last chance to hit someone legally or illegally for quite a while.