Jake Butt dealing with more knee trouble

Broncos tight end Jake Butt played against the Rams last Saturday night and said after the game that his knee felt good in his first competitive action since tearing his ACL last year.

Butt also said he felt he’s “turned the corner” after dealing with soreness in his knee earlier this summer, but that appears to have been a premature assessment.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said at a Tuesday press conference that Butt will not practice on Tuesday and will not play in Thursday’s preseason finale because he’s dealing with renewed problems in his knee. Fangio added that Butt “may miss some time” as the Broncos move forward and that could put a stay on injured reserve on the table once the team makes the cut to 53 players this week.

Butt would have to be on the 53-man roster to be eligible for a return to action during the 2019 season and we’ll find out soon whether that’s the route the Broncos decide to go.