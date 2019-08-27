Jason Pierre-Paul cleared for rehab

Getty Images

It remains unknown when Jason Pierre-Paul will return to the football field, but the Buccaneers defensive end took another step toward that end Tuesday.

Independent doctors and the team have cleared Pierre-Paul to being rehab, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

Pierre-Paul fractured a vertebra in a May car crash. He did not require surgery.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said in June that the team didn’t anticipate Pierre-Paul returning before October.

Pierre-Paul made 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Bucs after arriving from the Giants in a trade.