Jerick McKinnon back at 49ers practice

49ers running back Jerick McKinnon practiced in early August to mark a milestone in his return to action from last summer’s torn ACL, but his presence on the practice field proved to be a short-lived one.

McKinnon went to have a platelet rich plasma injection in his knee after experiencing soreness in his knee following the practice session. Word at the time was that he would miss two weeks of work before getting back on the field.

It took a little bit longer than that, but McKinnon made his return to practice on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, McKinnon was wearing a brace on his right knee that he was not wearing in his first appearance on the practice field this month.

Should McKinnon have more trouble with the knee, he’ll likely be a candidate for injured reserve later this week. If not, he’ll try to work his way back into a role alongside Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida in the 49ers backfield.