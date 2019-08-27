Jerry Jones: NFL is “evaluating” preseason length

Posted by Mike Florio on August 27, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT
Getty Images

Lost in the explosion of news regarding the Andrew Luck retirement is the possibility that the NFL will lose half of the preseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the situation with reporters after his team’s most recent preseason game, against the Texans.

“We are evaluating,” Jones said. “I’m involved in our labor negotiation and we’re having CBA negotiations every Monday and Tuesday. Have been for several weeks. We all — players, the league — are looking at preseason and looking at what we can do to make preseason better for our fans.”

To the extent Jones is still a fan, he may be the only fan who doesn’t mind the preseason.

“I’m one of these guys that there’s an element of preseason that’s exciting to me, but everybody doesn’t look at it that way,” Jones said. “I thought that when you look at the fact that there are a hundred players apiece almost out there on that field tonight, which represents probably several hundred million [dollars] worth of talent, that’s enjoyable to me to watch those guys get out there and play. But the bottom line is that everybody knows that at the end of the day, it’s my town against yours and we want to see competing right down to the last down and so getting there with [the] preseason doesn’t happen. So we’re taking a look at it. . . . It has been a subject of evaluating, looking at, critiquing since I’ve been in the league for 30 years.”

That’s fine, but the critiquing has reached critical mass. With more and more teams playing fewer and fewer starters in the games that don’t count, fewer and fewer fans care about those games. At some point, some of those games have to go away.

But the owners won’t give up the revenue that comes from those games without a way to replace it. And those games won’t be replaced unless and until the NFL Players Association agrees to play more games that count. And the NFLPA won’t do that until the NFL makes an offer that the NFLPA can’t refuse.

The NFL already may be at the point where it can’t fail to make that kind of an offer.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Jerry Jones: NFL is “evaluating” preseason length

  1. All this hand wringing about the pre-season games is foolish. I simply sell those tickets, ain’t no big deal. And if you don’t like those games for whatever reason, then don’t watch them. I remember when there were 6 preseason games per year, and 14 real games. Now with the sissy practice rules from the last CBA, we still only have 14 real games per year at most because it takes teams 3 or 4 games to get up to speed. You think that will change by eliminating 2 preseason games? You’re dreaming.

  2. Why does it have to be a “game” in the traditional, 4 quarter-rules-are-the-rules sense?

    Why not shorten the games, but add additional drills in a competitive sense? So many teams want to joint practice these days, figure out ways to incorporate drills that made add to a score? Or a skills competition with non-starters?

    I don’t know, figure out ways to get people in the building, add competition and evaluation and make the preseason kind of exciting.

    What I DONT want is for the game to have less practice and get worse fundamentally than it has been. Considering since the last CBA, the cohesiveness has lacked for many teams…

  3. Relax the drug policy and I’m sure they’d consider agreeing to two more regular season games

  4. My opinion is simply… $$$

    As mentioned above, the coaches and players can certainly use the preseason as live evaluation time, and to show what they’ve got as far as talent.

    It’s beyond ludicrous to even suggest that these scrimmages should be valued at the same rate as the ones that count… the ones that the first team plays for the entirety of the game.

    I find the preseason to be interesting enough to DVR and watch, but only for the fact that I rather enjoy following my team closely. The only merit in these games, as a consumer, is to see the positional battles, and/or to attempt to form an opinion on whom one may prefer to make the 53.

    Other than that, preseason is largely useless for the consumer. The league i.e. the owners have gotten away with this because they can. Now that the consumers are finally getting fed up with sub par play from non-household names, something must be done.

    It’s really not a difficult concept to grasp, though whatever the answer may be looms large, both in the court of public opinion, and quite likely more importantly, regarding the CBA negotiations.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!