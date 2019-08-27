John Ross trying to stay calm after returning from hamstring injury

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Ross hit the Bengals’ target date for his return from a hamstring injury by practicing with the team on Sunday.

That leaves him with two weeks to prepare for the season opener against the Seahawks and Ross said he’s trying to approach that time in a measured manner because he thinks doing the opposite has contributed to health issues in the past.

“The hard part for me is just staying calm,” Ross said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I want to be so great. I just want to do so much. I think that’s why I tend to hurt myself when I try to do too much. Me being calm is the hardest thing for me. But I just try to stay modest about who I am and try to relax and just let my game speak for itself.”

Head coach Zac Taylor said the team expects Ross to play a “valuable role” for them come the start of the regular season and they could certainly use any help they can get at wideout while A.J. Green continues to recover from his ankle injury.