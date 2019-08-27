Kenny Stills doesn’t think activism works against him

Getty Images

If the Dolphins end up trading Kenny Stills, he doesn’t think it will be about his activism.

As with most decisions in the NFL, it will probably be about the money.

“It’s the business side of this game,” the veteran receiver said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “All of us in this game could potentially be somewhere else.”

Honestly, Stills’ $9.75 million cap number is likely more problematic than his kneeling or his criticism of Jay-Z’s partnership with the league.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores responded to that by playing a series of Jay-Z songs during practice, and later said Stills had “responded well” to that challenge.

“People have always tried to challenge me and I think I’ve always stepped up to the challenge,” Stills said.

He also said that he didn’t think it was personal.

“It’s a challenge to us as a team,” Stills said of Flores’ musical choice. “He’s always talking to us about being physical, about playing smart, and so it’s not like he’s just coming after me. It’s something for us as a team we’re really working on.”

And as the clock ticks toward Saturday’s deadline for putting together a 53-man roster, Stills will wait like the rest of us to see if he’s on Miami’s.