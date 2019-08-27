Lamar Jackson anticipates roughly 30 passes per game

Getty Images

The Ravens have done a very good job of keeping everyone guessing as to how their offense will look in 2019.

The latest piece of evidence that adds to a jumbled, muddled puzzle is quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s assessment to Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio that the second-year signal-caller will throw “probably 30 passes a game,” via NFL.com.

Jackson averaged 22.5 passes thrown in seven regular-season starts last season, and he ran the ball 17 times per game.

Unable to attract free-agent receivers with options due to the perception that the Ravens will set offensive football back to the days of leather helmets and clouds of dust, Baltimore drafted a fair of high-end wideouts, and they’ve tried to create the impressions that their offense will be revolutionary. But they’ve kept the details tightly under wraps.

We’ll begin to find out what it will be in 12 days, when the Ravens and the Dolphins get together on the first weekend of the 2019 regular season. The next week comes a game against Arizona, which also has an offense that is creating plenty of questions.