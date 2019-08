Getty Images

The Lions have released veteran running back Zach Zenner, the team announced Tuesday.

They had re-signed Zenner on March 12.

Zenner joined the Lions as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and went on injured reserve during his rookie season. He returned in a bigger role the next year and posted career highs with 88 carries, 334 yards and four touchdowns.

The Lions released him off injured reserve last September, but he re-signed with the team in November and ran 55 times for 265 yards in eight games.