Lions release David Fales

The Lions are using the final week of the preseason to take a look at quarterback Luis Perez and they’ve decided they’ve seen enough of David Fales.

The team officially announced Perez’s signing and Fales’s release on Tuesday morning.

Fales signed with the Lions in June and appeared in Detroit’s three preseason games this summer. He was 20-of-41 for 310 yards, a touchdown and an interception in those outings.

Fales entered the league as a Bears sixth-round pick in 2014 and appeared in one regular season game for Chicago. He played two games for the Dolphins in 2017 and spent all of last season as the third-stringer in Miami.

Perez joins Tom Savage and Josh Johnson as backup options to Matthew Stafford. Savage returned to practice on Monday after suffering a concussion in the team’s first preseason game.