Nathan Peterman continues to grow on Jon Gruden

Getty Images

A month ago, Jon Gruden said Nathan Peterman was “growing” on him. The Raiders’ third-stringer continues to grow on his coach apparently.

Peterman will get plenty of work in Thursday’s preseason game against the Seahawks.

But judging by Gruden’s answer to in innocuous question about Peterman on Tuesday, it sounds as if Peterman may already have earned a roster spot.

“I’m afraid to bring up Peterman’s name with the media today,” Gruden said, via Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News. “Look at it yourself: He’s hitting 75 percent of his passes. The ones that are incomplete are dropped. He runs; he passes; he’s making audibles; he’s getting better; he’s getting some confidence. He’s in the mix. I like him. I know other people that do, too.”

It’s (almost) true: Peterman has completed 40 of 57 passes (70.2 percent) for 317 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He has taken only three sacks and run for 70 yards on nine carries.

Yet, in his two-year career with the Bills, Peterman completed 68 of 130 passes for 548 yards, with three touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 32.5 passer rating is by far the worst in the NFL for any quarterback with at least 100 passes over the past two years.