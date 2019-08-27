Oren Burks expects to return in a “couple of weeks”

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Oren Burks was on the field with his teammates Tuesday, going through pre-practice stretching.

He avoided surgery on a partially torn pectoral muscle, allaying fears that it was a season-ending injury.

“I don’t think months,” Burks said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think it’ll be a couple of weeks.”

Burks was injured in the team’s preseason opener.

Undrafted rookie Curtis Bolton has started in Burks’ spot the past two games.

Burks played 14 games, starting four, last season after the Packers made him a third-round choice.