P.J. Williams pleads guilty to resolve January arrest

Getty Images

Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested in January when police believed he was driving while intoxicated and he resolved the case in a New Orleans court on Tuesday.

NOLA.com reports that Williams pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and was ordered to pay a $340 fine. Williams entered the plea through his attorney.

Police officers said they stopped Williams after they saw him speeding and weaving between lanes without signaling. He refused a Breathalyzer, but was booked on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding, failing to use turn signals and improperly using a traffic lane after performing poorly on a field sobriety test.

Williams was arrested for driving under the influence while at Florida State, but those charges were eventually dropped.