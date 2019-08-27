Panthers getting “uneasy” with Graham Gano’s status

Getty Images

The Panthers were without a key part of their offense in practice Monday, as he recovers from injury.

Not Cam Newton, the other guy.

Via Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers kicker Graham Gano remains out with a leg injury, and it’s beginning to concern them. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he wasn’t sure if Gano would kick this week or not.

“Well, we’ll see. Hopefully what’ll happen is, in the next day or two as he continues going through his process of working back to health, we’ll know whether he’s going to kick or not,” Rivera said. “If he’s able to, he most certainly will. That’s for sure. . . .

“It is uneasy, to be honest with you. Because again, you want him to be able to kick to make sure everything’s fine. We’ll know hopefully in the next day or two.”

In Gano’s absence, kicker Joey Slye is 6-of-6 in preseason field goals, including a pair from 50 or beyond. And while that might tempt some teams, the Panthers have built a veteran roster and it seems odd to trust that to an unproven kicker.

Then again, they seem intent to let Kyle Allen and Will Grier back up Cam Newton, so maybe it’s not.