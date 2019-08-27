Panthers: “No doubt” Cam Newton plays in opener

Getty Images

The Panthers have left “cautiously optimistic” in the rear view mirror.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Panthers coach Ron Rivera just said there was “no doubt in my mind” quarterback Cam Newton would play in the regular season opener against the Rams.

That’s fantastic news for them, after he left last week’s preseason game against the Patriots, and was in a walking boot with a mid-foot sprain. He’s been out of the boot and working on the side with the team’s athletic training staff the last two days, so the concerns about his status have lessened dramatically.

For some reason, they felt compelled to play him against the Patriots as he returned from last year’s shoulder surgery, but they appear to have dodged the worst-case scenario bullet for teams in the preseason.