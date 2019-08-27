Parris Campbell back practicing, expected to play Thursday

Getty Images

Colts receiver Parris Campbell has returned to the practice field and could make his preseason debut Thursday night.

Campbell injured his hamstring July 28 and missed 12 consecutive training camp practices and three last week before returning to drills Monday.

Colts coach Frank Reich said “it’s looking like” Campbell will get some snaps against the Bengals.

“Yes, he is a rookie. He needs to play, get a feel because he’s been out for a little bit,” Reich said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “The flip side of that is he’s played a lot of football, so he’s a smart guy. He’s stayed in it, so I think this is more a question about when we feel like he’s physically able to go.”

The second-rounder from Ohio State wants to measure his progress to determine if he’s good to go for the Sept. 8 opener.

“I feel back to my old self,” Campbell said. “I think I just need to get my feet wet, whether it’s a couple series [or whatever], but I’m leaving it up to the training staff and the coaching staff; they know what’s right for me. But practice has been good.”