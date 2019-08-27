Rams aren’t focused on extending Jared Goff, Marcus Peters

Getty Images

The days preceding the start of an NFL regular season often entail a stream of news reports regarding contract extensions finalized before the real games start. In L.A., that’s not likely to be happening.

Asked Monday by reporters whether progress has been made on contracts for quarterback Jared Goff or cornerback Marcus Peters, Rams coach Sean McVay made it clear that nothing is going on.

“I think right now we’ve been so busy just kind of handling training camp, things like that,” McVay said. “Those are two very important players to us as we move forward this season. That’s kind of where we’re at right now with that.”

Goff is signed through 2020, thanks to the fifth-year option that applies to his rookie deal. Peters, who was acquired via trade in 2018, is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Of course, Rams COO Kevin Demoff had said in June that a new deal for McVay wasn’t a priority, and then McVay had a new deal the following month. So maybe McVay’s comments about Goff and Peters actually mean that, within the next few weeks both Goff and Peters will be getting new deals.