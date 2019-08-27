Report: DeSean Jackson broke his finger, expected to play in opener

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson reportedly picked up an injury in Tuesday’s practice, but it shouldn’t keep him from being on the field against Washington on September 8.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jackson broke his left ring finger during the session. He adds that Jackson is not expected to miss time and that the team is not concerned about his Week One availability.

If there’s any change to that outlook, it will likely be conveyed through next week’s injury reports as they’ll say whether Jackson is practicing in the days leading up to Sunday.

Jackson rejoined the Eagles this offseason in a trade with the Buccaneers and is slated to be at the top of their wide receiver depth chart along with Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor this season.