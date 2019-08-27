Dolphins release Jordan Mills, Clive Walford

Getty Images

The Dolphins are reportedly parting ways with a pair of veterans on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the team is releasing tackle Jordan Mills and tight end Clive Walford with injury settlements.

Mills signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason and started their first preseason game, but his play didn’t receive good marks. Miami also parted ways with Will Holden this week, which leaves Zach Sterup, Jaryd Jones-Smith and sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince as backup tackle possibilities.

Walford signed with the Dolphins in March, but hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since playing for the Raiders in 2017.

Those reports indicate both players have short recovery timelines, so they could resurface at some point this season.

UPDATE 10:37 a.m. ET: The Dolphins announced that they have also waived linebacker Chase Allen and defensive tackle Akeem Spence.